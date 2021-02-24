Kapil Sharma mourns the demise of Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander





Noted Punjabi Sikander Sardool Sikander’s untimely death has moved the industry. He was fighting Covid-19 and was admitted in a hospital in Mohali. He is best known for singing popular tracks like singing trackslike Ek Charkha Gali De Wich Dha Laya and Sanu Ishq Brandi Char Gayi.

From Daler Mehendi to Kapil Sharma mourned the demise of Sardool Siaknder.

Here’s what the celebs tweeted:-

On Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra’s first Lohri, Sardool Sikander and his family visited the comedian’s residence and blessed the newborn.

Captioning the video of Sardool holding Kapil’s daughter on arms and singing, he wrote, “A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being. It was my daughter’s first lohri n me n my family was so happy that Sardool paji n family was there to bless the new born, he sang “Mool mantar” “Ek Onkar” to bless the baby, never thought it was our last meeting with you, love u sardool paji, u will always stay in our hearts #omshanti #sardoolsikander.”

Daler Mehndi shared a photo of Sardool Sikander on Twitter and poured his heart out with these words: "Bade dukh di khabar, Sardool Sikander saheb nahi rahe. Big loss our family and music industry."

Gurdas Maan tweeted,Utth gaye gwandho yaar rabba hun ki kariye. Bulleh, Shah Inayat bajo rahe uraar na paar, Rabba hun ki kariye. Punjabi Maa boli da sureela gayak, mehfil di Jaan, yaaran da yaar, Sardool Sikander punjab diyan paak fizawan vich Geet banke goonjda rahega!

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh tweeted a photograph of the late singer and expressed his grief with these words: "Oh WAHEGURU. RIP #SardoolSikander Bhaji...Punjabi music di shaan."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote: "Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music industry. Prayers for his family."

Vishal Dadlani re-tweeted Harshdeep Kaur's post and wrote: "I can't believe #SardoolSikander - Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility and a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers Alaap Sikander and Sarang Sikander." Alaap and Sarang Sikander are the sons of Sardool Sikander.

Mika Singh shared a set of pictures of himself and Sardool Sikander and wrote: "When we talk about Punjabi singing or voice only one name comes to mind... the legendary #SardoolSikander. Sadly, he has left for his heavenly abode. This is the most upsetting news that I have heard, I truly wish I could have met him just once more." In another tweet, he added: "May Waheguru bless his soul, Rest in eternal peace."

Sarang Sikander aged 60 is survived by two sons, Sarang Sikander and Alaap Sikander and wife Amar Noorie.

May his soul rest in peace!