Kapil Sharma hikes his fee to Rs 50 lakh per episode





After a hiatus, the popular comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is coming again to tickle the funny bones of the audience and for the new season the host and ace comedian Kapil Sharma has hiked his fees.

The show is coming with a new format and new team and Kapil has reportedly hiked his fees to 50 lakh per episode. Earlier, he took home 30 lakh per episode but now his weekly income will be 1 crore.

In March this year, Kapil Sharma informed his fans about the addition of new people to the creative team. He had shared, “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment.”

Well, there is no any official confirmation when the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is likely to go on air.