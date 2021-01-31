Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy





Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath became parents again. The couple is blessed with a baby boy. This morning the ace comedian shared the good news on his Twitter handle

He wrote, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”

No sooner he shared the news, congratulations messages started pouring in from every corner.

Kiku Sharda tweeted, “Big Big congratulations brother. Enjoy the beautiful days ahead. Love to the family.”

Ritesh Deshmukh posted on Twitter, “Mubaraakkk ho mere bhai!!! This is such great news!!! God bless your family with good health, long life and abundance of love.”

Suniel Shetty wrote “Godbless??”, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Kumarr Modi commented on Kapil’s post, “Congratulations ????????????Kapil bhai.”

Suresh Raina tweeted, “Congratulations paji ! Lots of love to kid and bhabi Ji ????????????????.”

Other celebrities like Ravi Kishen, Meiyang Chang, Vikaas Kalantari, Mithali Raj and Saina Nehwal also wished Kapil and Ginni on their new addition.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar. The couple welcomed their daughter Anayra Sharma on December 10, 2019.