Kapil Sharma finally confirms wife Ginni’s second pregnancy





Noted comedian Kapil Sharma has finally confirmed wife Ginni Chatrath’s pregnancy. For quite sometime, speculation of Kapil Sharma expecting second child with wife Ginni Chatrath was doing the round on net and today Kapil has put a stamp on the report.

Responding to a fan’s question about ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ going off-air, the ace comedian confirmed that his wife is expecting again.

Kapil Sharma responded, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby”.

Kapil and Ginni are parents to one-year-old daughter, Anayra. Their bundle of joy celebrated first birthday recently.

In November last year, the report of the couple’s second child on the way surfaced on net. When at comedian Bharti Singh’s Karwa Chauth video has gone viral and it showed Ginni hiding her baby bump under dupatta. It is then highly buzzed that Kapil and Ginni are all set to welcome their second child in January 2021. However, then was not confirmed but today answering a fan’s question, Kapil Sharma accepted the news. Undoubtedly, Kapil’s fans might be very excited.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. They welcomed their first child, Anayra on December 10, 2019. Announcing the arrival of his little princess, Kapil had tweeted, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all."

Congratulations to Kapil and Ginni for the new addition to the family!