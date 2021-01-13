Kapil Sharma celebrates mother’s birthday





Ace comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated mother Janak Rani’s birthday on Wednesday. The comedian shared picture of the birthday celebration on his Instagram account.

Kapil Sharma shared two photos, one has the picture of his mother sitting on a chair and dressed in a pink salwar kameez. The second one has Kapil kissing his mom and it also featured his daughter Anayra eyeing on the birthday cake.

Kapil captioned the two photos, "Happy bday maa."

Archana Puran Singh, Mukti Mohan, Suresh Raina, Jubin Nautiyal among others wish Kapil’s mother.

On the work front, the actor-comedian is all set to make Netflix debut.