Kapil Sharma alleges Dilip Chhabria duped him of Rs 5 cr





Ace comedian Kapil Sharma alleged that car designer Dilip Chhabria duped him of Rs 5.7 crore. Kapil filed FIR against Dilip claiming that the car designer took 5.70 crore from him and did not deliver his vanity van.

Mumbai police arrested Dilip Chhabria was arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with car finance and fake registration racket on December 29. Kapil Sharma was asked to appear before police on January 7 by the police. He met the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) in charge API Sachin Waze and recorded his statements.

“I read about Dilip Chhabria and his scam in newspapers and that is when I decided to meet Mumbai Police Commissioner. We had also asked Chhabria to design a vanity van for which full payment was done but he didn't deliver. We had also complained to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) earlier regarding it. I am happy that people like Chhabria are being arrested. There are a lot many people involved in white-collar crime. I do not have the exact amount that we paid, that is known to my accountant,” India Today quoted Kapil as saying.

Dilip Chhabria owns a popular car designer and founder of car modification company DC.

Kapil Sharma filed fake registration case against Chhabria. He also paid to Dilip to build his vanity van but the car designer failed to deliver his vanity van.