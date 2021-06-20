Kapil Sharma adorably poses with son Trishaan, daughter Anayra





Ace comedian Kapil Sharma treated her fans with adorable picture of son Trishaan and daughter Anayra.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Kapil Sharma shared the first photo of his son, Trishaan on public’s demand. In the picture, his two children is seen sitting on his lap with a cake placed before the. Kapil Sharma twinned with his two kids.

Sharing the adorable photo, Kapil wrote, '?????? ?? ??????? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ??????? ???? ??? ?? ??? #happyfathersday #fathersdaycelebration #love #gratitude #family #kids #father #daughter #son #anayra #trishaan.'

Fans and followers showered love on the post. Richa Sharma dropped a series of heart emojis. While Suresh Raina, Sophie Choudry, Kanika Kapoor and others reacted to the post with heart emoticons.