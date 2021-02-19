Kapil Sharma adorably poses with daughter Anayra





Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is currently on paternity leave and he has today shared an adorable picture of his daughter Anayra and himself. The little princess is a bundle of cuteness and both father-daughter duo is waving at the camera.

Kapil captioned the cute post, “Good morning everyone ????????.”

Immediately, Kapil’s friends and colleagues reacted to the post. Sumona Chakravarti wrote, “Arre arre… Cuteness ki dukaan hai Anayra”. Jay Bhanushali, Kashmera Shah and Arjun Bijlani also left sweet comment. While Bharti Singh posted number of smileys showering love on her ‘bacchhiiii’

Apart from the above, Mukti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Delnaaz Irani, Mahhi Vij, Neha Kakkar and Saina Nehwal also reacted to Kapil Sharma’s cute photo. Most of them noticed Anayra’s close resemblance to her mother Ginni.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni hatrath recently welcomed a baby boy. Announcing the arrival of their second child, the comedian tweeted, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”