Kapil shares cute video of daughter Anayra grooving on ‘Jingle Bell’ track





Ace comedian and doting father Kapil Sharma shared an adorable video of daughter Anayra dancing on Yo Yo Honey Singh's song Jingle Bell beats. Kapil Sharma called his little called his daughter ‘a little rockstar’.

Dressed in a cute printed blue night suit with her hair tied in a ponytail, Anayra is seen clapping and dancing to Honey Singh's Ringa-2 playing in the background.

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy on in January this year.

He tweeted about the good news, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar. The couple welcomed their daughter Anayra Sharma on December 10, 2019.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma has taken a break from the popular comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and he is all set to make his digital debut with a Netflix special.



