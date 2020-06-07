Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies in Bengaluru at 39





In an unfortunate incident, Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in Bengaluru at the age of 39. He died of cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar by his family after he complained of breathlessness.

Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, Unit Head, Apollo Specialty Hospital, Jayanagar, said, "Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja was talking to his father at 1.10 pm. He was sweating and collapsed. It is around the same time they left the house. At 2.20 pm he reached Apollo ...



South star Allu Sirish mourned the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja, he wrote on Twitter: “Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru.”

Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of the actor.

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble also shared his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of Chiranjeevi Sarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends."

He began his career with Vayuputra in 2009 and acted in movies like Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam, Varadhanayaka and Vayuputra among others. He was last seen in the Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna.

May his soul rest in peace!