Kanika Kapoor tests positive for the fifth time, condition stable





Kanika Kapoor underwent fifth tests for the novel coronavirus and unfortunately the test came out positive. Usually after every 48 hours sample tests are carried out on coronavirus patients. Director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman said that the singer’s condition was stable and there was nothing to worry. She is taking food normally. Kanika will be kept in quarantine for more 14 days.

#Breaking | Coronavirus: Singer @theKanikaKapoor tests positive for 5th time. 5 tests in 10 days & the result rem… https://t.co/c3MfjJVsA8— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow

The ‘Baby Doll’ singer is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

Kanika penned an emotional note after testing novel coronavirus positive for the fourth time. She took to her Instagram and wrote,"Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family miss them!"

Her family is worried as she is not responding to treatment.

A family member said, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery."

However, doctors at the hospital stated that Kanika’s condition was stable.

Kanika had a travel history which she had hidden. On March 9, Kanika returned from London and attended four functions. The guests who partied with the singer were also tested. She has also been booked for her negligence. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.