Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 again, missing friend tests negative





Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus again. The tests were carried out again by the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences after the family raised questions on her initial test report. However, the singer is stable now.

The tests of the guests who partied with Kanika Kapoor are also being conducted. A close friend of Kanika Kapoor named Ojas Desai who was missing was finally traced by police and fortunately he tested negative for Covid-19.

The Mumbai-based entrepreneur is under home quarantine in Mumbai after testing negative.

The singer landed in controversy when she stated that her room is dirty. In an interview with The Times of India, she said that she was not given food or any medicine at the premises. “I’ve been here since 11 am and all I’ve been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I’ve been asking these people to give me something to eat but I’ve only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can’t even eat anything that’s given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here,” she said.

“When I asked the doctor attending to me to have the room cleaned, he said to me that this was not a five star hotel where I should expect that kind of treatment. He said that the authorities are going to file an FIR against me for withholding information and not disclosing my illness. These are the kind of threats being given to me,” she added. Kanika also said that the room was dusty and full of mosquitoes. “I am being ill-treated here and it feels like I’m in jail. They are behaving as if I am a criminal for no fault of mine,” she said.

Hospital authorities asked Kanika to behave like a patient and not like a star.

“Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us,” Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, Lucknow said.

“Facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit for Covid-19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient and not a star,” he said.