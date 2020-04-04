Kanika Kapoor tests negative for coronavirus





After fifth tests, singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested negative for coronavirus. But she is still under observation.

ANI tweeted on Saturday, “Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative.”

The ‘Baby Doll’ singer is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

Kanika penned an emotional note after testing novel coronavirus positive for the fourth time. She took to her Instagram and wrote, "Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family miss them!"

Kanika had a travel history which she had hidden. On March 9, Kanika returned from London and attended four functions. The guests who partied with the singer were also tested. She has also been booked for her negligence. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.