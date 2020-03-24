Kanika Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive for the third time





Playback singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested coronairus positive for the third time on Tuesday night. On Sunday, the second test was conducted in which she was tested positive.

Kanika is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow and GPGIMS Director Prof R. K. Dhiman said that treatment will continue unless at least two tests show negative.

Meanwhile, Kanika’s friend Ojas Desai, who had stayed with her at the Hotel Taj for two days, has been traced by the police and he is tested negative for Covid-19.

The tests of the number of politicians, businessmen and socialites who partied with the singer were being carried out. 60 guests who partied with Kanika Kapoor has been tested negative.

State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “We have traced and contacted 266 people, including 106 people in last 24 hours, all over India. These include some prominent politicians, who came in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor. We have tested more than 60 samples and all of them have been confirmed negative. I don’t think we have more people to trace as we have already talked to all the organisers and people present in the four parties attended by her. We have traced the shops and salons she had visited. I don’t think there is anything else remaining now.”