Kanika Kapoor spends time with family after recovering from Covid-19





After recovering from Coronavirus, singer Kanika Kapoor shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account in which she is seen spending quality time with her family.

The picture showed Kanika sitting in her balcony and enjoying warm sip of tea with her family in Lucknow. "All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea," she captioned the pic and added hashtags #familytime, #lucknowdiaries and #stayhomestaysafe to it.

Kanika was targeted for hiding her travel history, hiding about contracting the virus and blamed for mingling with others in the society.

However, Kanika Kapoor issued a statement, answering about the allegations.

I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation. I thank my family, friends and supporters for allowing me the space to talk when am ready. I hope and pray that you all are safe and being careful during this time.

Some facts that I would like to share with you. I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents :) Every person that I have come In contact with be It in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid 19, In-fact all those tested have been negative. I travelled from UK to Mumbai on 10th March and was duly screened at the international airport. There was no advisory on that day (UK travel advisory was released on 18 March) that stated that I needed to quarantine myself. I showed no ill health so did not quarantine myself. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on the 11th March to see my family. There was no screening setup for domestic flights.

On the 14th and 15th March I attended a friend’s lunch & dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on the 17th and 18th March so I requested to be tested. I was tested on the 19th March and on 20th March when informed that my test was positive, I chose to go to the hospital. I was discharged after 3 negative tests and have since been at home for 21 days. I want to especially thank the doctors and nurses who have so graciously taken care of me during a very emotionally testing time. I hope that all can deal with this matter with honesty and sensitivity. Negativity thrown at a person does not change the Reality.

Love, Kanika 26 April 2020