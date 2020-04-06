Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19





Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from hospital after her sixth Covid-19 test showed negative result. The 42-year-old singer was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in her hometown Lucknow after contracting the coronavirus. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 days after she returned to Mumbai from London on March 9.

In an Instagram post, the ‘Baby Doll’ singer informed that she is Covid-19 positive,"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."

In an interview with India Today, Kanika Kapoor’s family stated that she misses her children and wants to go back to her children soon.

“Her reports are now negative but we will wait for one more test before she is allowed to go home,” said Prof R.K. Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow where she is undergoing treatment.

But more trouble is awaited for Kanika ahead. Three FIRs have been filed against her on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city.