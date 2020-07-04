Kangana Ranaut enjoys family picnic in Manali





Before monsoon hits Manali, Kangana Ranaut organized a family picnic. Pictures and fun-filled video of the family picnic are being shared on net. In the videos and pictures, Kangana, her mother, sister Rangoli with her son and husband along with other family members are seen.



Rangoli, who is quite active on social media shared a video of how they enjoyed their picnic and captioned it, “Picnic. Kangana organized a picnic for her family, and because of the lockdown there are no tourists in the valley. The result? A freedom – filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn’t seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it.”

The video of Kangana’s fun-filled family picnic is hugely loved by all her fans and the post has already garnered around 5 thousand likes and still counting.