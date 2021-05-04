Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspended permanently, celebs react





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been suspended permanently for violating Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy of the micro-blogging site.

The action taken against the ‘Queen’ actress after she posted disgraceful comments post the victory of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

Kangana strongly reacted to the suspension. she told ANI, “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.” She went on to add, “But my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering.”

A Twitter spokesperson said Kangana’s account has been suspended for repeated violations, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.”

The actor hit back with a video on Instagram titled, “Distressed, beyond words, death of democracy. important message for our government.”

Earlier, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was also suspended for violating the social media rules.

“We take action on any account that violates the Twitter Rules. We welcome people to freely express themselves on our service, however as outlined in our Abusive Behaviour Policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so,” Twitter had said in a statement to NDTV at that time.

Bollywood celebrities reacted to Kangana's suspension.

Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait said the suspension of the actor's account is a permanent relief. She wrote, “Amen! I was in a mental state of tripping her with my left foot if I ever met her. But, this is way better. I hope a permanent relief. Social media can be better without her.”

Quoting Anuvab, Kubbra added, “Sorry! You’re right Pal. Let’s get back to keeping our ears to the ground. Hey… but the news did bring a smile and lifted a cloud off my chest as it did for many others.”

Stand-up comedian Anuvab Pal expressed his concerns. He tweeted, “We are the only country where Kangana Ranaut’s insane rants are given the same importance and amplified and discussed with the same seriousness as someone looking for oxygen in Delhi.”

Richa Chadha, however, reacted with the text, “Be yourself. Somewhere else.” Bidita Bag, however, demanded that even the Instagram account of Kangana be suspended.

“Lage haath #KanganaRanaut ka instagram bhi suspend karwa do (please suspend Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram account as well)… Mam please dump ur poop on koo app,” Bidita Bag tweeted.