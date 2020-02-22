Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli to adopt a baby girl





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli has made a big announcement. Rangoli, who is very active on social media, announced that she is going to adopt a baby girl. All the paperwork has been done and she and her husband are all set to welcome a little angel to their life.

She wrote, "I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents."

In a separate tweet, she mentioned that her actress sister Kangana has inspired her to take this step. "My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga Smiling face with 3 heartsFolded handsFolded handsso fortunate to be able to give home to a child."