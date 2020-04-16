Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended





Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account has been suspended after controversial tweet regarding the Moradabad stone pelting incident. Rangoli Chandel, sister of Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended for violating rules.

Rangoli was condemned by filmmaker Reema Kagti, actress Kubbra Sait, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali for posting a communally-divisive tweet.

Reema Kagti has tagged Mumbai Police, asking them to take necessary action. The filmmaker wrote,

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT@AUThackerayhttps://twitter.com/rangoli_a/status/1250380111896969222 …

Kubbra Sait tweeted, I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.

But @MumbaiPolice@CMOMaharashtra@OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions. https://twitter.com/kagtireema/status/1250619639295438849 …

Jewelry designer and Suzanne Khan’s sister Farah Ali Khan thanked Twitter for suspending Rangoli’s account, #Thank you @Twitter@TwitterIndia@jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis.

Rangoli had soon shared her official statement regarding her account being suspended, "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided."