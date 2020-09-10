Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill office demolished





Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill office was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. The demolition process started after issuing a notice to the ‘Manikarnika’ actress and failing to respond within 24 hours.

BMC ordered demolition of “the illegal portions” following bitter exchange of words between Ranaut and Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC.

The 33-year-old actor alleges that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," Kangana Ranaut wrote in a series of tweets.

She captioned photos of the BMC team as "Pakistan..." and "Babur and his army".

Kangana Ranaut claimed that there is not illegal construction in her house. She wrote, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like."

"As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maharashtra government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher," Kangana Ranaut tweeted this morning.