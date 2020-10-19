Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht to wed on Nov12, shares Badhai ceremony pic





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht Ranaut will tie the knot with fiance Ritu on November 12 in Udaipur and before sending out the wedding invites, a small ritual of applying haldi was performed at their home town Himachal.

While sharing the video, Kangana had captioned, "Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents."

Picture of the ‘Manikarnika’ actress applying haldi on his brother has gone viral. Kangana Ranaut was beautifully dressed in a beautiful green coloured saree.

For the ceremony, Rangoli Chandel wore her sister Kangana’s royal blue coloured handloom saree designed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The Mehendi and Sangeet function will take place on November 11 followed by the wedding the next day. The wedding's invitation list has been cut short due to coronavirus pandemic

Kangana's sister Rangoli had even introduced her followers to Aksht’s to-be wife, Ritu. Her post reads, “Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker.”