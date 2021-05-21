Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard booked for rape, unnatural sex





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s personal bodyguard,Kumar Hegde, has been booked by Mumbai police for rape and unnatural sex. A make-up artist from Mumbai accused Hegde of raping her on the pretext of marriage. The victim has registered case against Hegde at DN Nagar Police station on Wednesday, May 19, at night.

The victim in her complaint said that she met Hegde in 2013 and in June last year he proposed to her. After she accepted the proposal, the accused visited her falt often and and forcibly established physical relationship with her several times. The victim has also alleged that on April 27, Hegde stole Rs 50,000 from her house.

While Kumar Hegde's mother later started that the victim forced her son to marry her. The Mumbai Police has booked the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 420 (cheating).

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut’s ex-hair stylist, Brendon Allister De Gee, was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping a minor boy in 2020.