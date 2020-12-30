Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak Temple





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut visited Siddhivinayak temple with her family. The ‘Queen’ actress donned a red and green saree and sported a traditional Maharashtrian nose ring.

Kangana Ranaut shared photo of her visit on social media and wrote, "The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra”.

Kangana seeks the blessings of Lord Ganesh with her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht and his wife Ritu. Ritu wore a gorgeous sari while sister Rangoli donned a salwar-suit. The actress was surrounded by security personals and all posed for the paparazzi.

Kangana Ranaut spend most of her lockdown in her hometown, Manali. On the work front, the ‘Panga’ actress wrapped up the shooting of film, ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic of late CM of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa. The biopic is helmed by A. L. Vijay.





