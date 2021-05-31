Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple, speechless and stunned





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar for the first time and the actress is stunned and speechless with its beauty and divinity.

She shared pictures of her visit on her Instagram handle. Kangana visited the temple with her mother, sister Rangoli and her son.

She shared two pictures, the first one showed her holding her nephew in arms while the second picture showed her seeking blessings. She captioned the posts,“Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time…. speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity…”

After recovering from Covid019, the 34-year-old actress paid a visit to the temple with her family. The ‘Panga’ actor was seen wearing a light blue cotton dress with a delicate handwork design.

Kangana headed to her hometown Manali after recovering from Covid-19.

She even shared some lovely pictures with her family on Instagram and captioned it, “Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi…”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in ‘Thalavai’ the biopic on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J.Jayalalithaa. She also has ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’ in her kitty.