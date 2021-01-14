Kangana Ranaut to star in ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Thursday, 14th January 2021,10:01


Kangana Ranaut has announced her new movie which is the second instalment of the ‘Manikarnika’ franchise. The film titled, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ and it revolve around the life of Didda, Kashmir's first woman ruler, sometimes referred as the "Cleopatra of Kashmir".

Didda, the Queen of Kashmir defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle.  The movie will be jointly produced by Kangana and Kamal Jain, who produced the first instalment ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ in 2019.

Didda ruled Kashmir in the 10th and 11th centuries. The film will roll very soon.

Currently, she is busy shooting for ‘Thalaiva’ based on the life of late CM of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media