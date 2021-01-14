Kangana Ranaut to star in ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’





Kangana Ranaut has announced her new movie which is the second instalment of the ‘Manikarnika’ franchise. The film titled, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ and it revolve around the life of Didda, Kashmir's first woman ruler, sometimes referred as the "Cleopatra of Kashmir".

Didda, the Queen of Kashmir defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. The movie will be jointly produced by Kangana and Kamal Jain, who produced the first instalment ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ in 2019.

Didda ruled Kashmir in the 10th and 11th centuries. The film will roll very soon.

Currently, she is busy shooting for ‘Thalaiva’ based on the life of late CM of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa.