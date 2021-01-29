Kangana Ranaut to play the role of India Gandhi





Another biopic is on the making. After playing the role of late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa in the biopic ‘Thalaivi’, Kangana Ranaut is all set to essay the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in a political drama to be directed by Sai Kabir.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Happy to announce my dear friend Sai Kabir and I are collaborating on a political drama. Produced by Manikarnika Films. Written and Directed by Sai Kabir (sic).”

The ‘Queen’ actress confirmed the news, “Yes, we are working on the project, and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India”.

Replying to a tweet, the actress said, “This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen,” she wrote.

Sharing few images of Indira Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “She was very beautiful, not pin up girl type beautiful, her face was like when all the swords are drawn just before the King’s command....- Khushwant Singh (sic).”

Kangana Ranaut considered Indira Gandhi as “the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics”. She also shared that many actors will be signed to play political leaders like Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among others. The political drama is yet to be titled.