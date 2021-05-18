Kangana Ranaut tests negative for Covid-19





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared that she has been tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

She shared her health update on her Instagram stories, “Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs…. Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus…. Anyway thanks for your wishes and love.”

When the ‘Queen’ actress tested positive few weeks back, she informed her fans that she has been tested positive for the virus and quarantined herself at home and vowed to demolish it.

Sharing a picture of her doing asana, the ‘Queen’ actress wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev"

As soon as Kangana shared the news of her diagnosis, speedy recovery wishes poured in from fans. A fan wrote, "Get well soon Kangna ji.You will be ok soon lioness." Another wrote, "Get well soon you have jigra that no one have."

Kangana Ranaut was often been called out for refusing to wear mas in public. Actor Kishwer Merchant had once commented, "How is this woman never in a mask?" Kishwer's husband, Suyyash Rai once commented Kangana visiting a dubbing studio without a mask was 'dumbness at its best'.