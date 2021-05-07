Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 positive, quarantined at home





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been tested Covid-19 positive and the actress is quarantine at home and vowed to demolish it.

Sharing a picture of her doing asana, the ‘Queen’ actress wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev"

As soon as Kangana shared the news on Instagram, her fans started pouring in wishes for her speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "Get well soon Kangna ji.You will be ok soon lioness." Another wrote, "Get well soon you have jigra that no one have." The actress had been spending time at home over the past few days since the Maharashtra lockdown. While staying at home, the Thalaivi star had been actively tweeting about the COVID 19 second wave in the nation and urged everyone to plant more trees for all the oxygen being used up.

Kangana had often been called out for refusing to follow mask hygiene in public. Reacting to paparazzi pictures of her at the Mumbai airport, actor Kishwer Merchant had once commented, "How is this woman never in a mask?" Kishwer's husband, Suyyash Rai, said on a separate occasion that Kangana visiting a dubbing studio without a mask was 'dumbness at its best'.