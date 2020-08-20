Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone





After attacking an array of Bollywood celebrities, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Deepika Padukone over mental health and depression issue.

Speaking to a news channel, Kangana said: “Yeh jo depression theory hai, yeh Deepika Padukone ji hai woh achanak se 2015-16 mein kehti hain ki ‘2008 mein mujhe dump kiya gaya tha, toh mujhe uska depression aaj ho gaya hai. Aath saalon baad. Uske baad, beech mein unke affairs bhi chal rahe hain, woh ache se kaam bhi kar rahin hain, woh bahar jaake sajti sawartin bhi hain, sab kuch hota hai, shaadi bhi ho rahi hai, but depression bhi saath saath mein hai. Aisa kaise depression hota hai joki aath saal baad hota hai?”

Her team’s handle also tweeted, “If @deepikapadukone says she suddenly got depressed for a break up which happened 10 years ago, we believe her so give me and Sushant same respect if I say I am not mentally ill or if Sushant’s father says he wasn’t mentally ill believe us also na. Why you forcing illness on us?”

Kangana added in the interview, “Because I know that people struggling with mental illness, a huge part of their life, goes completely disfunctional and it is arguable ‘can they fully tap into their potential as professionals in their personal lives?’ And most people say that they can’t because of their limitations.”

She went on to say how when Deepika said that?Sushant was suffering from depression, other celebs then supported her view. “Aur phir dekhiye, uska jo pura racket jo hai woh uss tarah ke comments ko like and retweet karne lagta hai.”