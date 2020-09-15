Kangana Ranaut slams Jaya Bachchan





Kangana Ranaut hits back at Jaya Bachchan over Bollywood drug remark in parliament.

In response to Jaya’s statement, Kangana tweeted, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

On the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, Jaya said that it is a ‘conspiracy to defame the film industry’. Jaya stated, “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

Previously, Kangana had called the film industry a ‘gutter’ and alleged that 99% of the people who are exposed to drugs.

Responding to Jaya’s comments, Ravi Kishan said that he is surprised that she didn’t support his stance. “I expected Jaya ji to support what I said,” ANI quoted him as saying. “Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji and I joined, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry.”

The Bhojpuri actor had alleged that drugs are being smuggled into India by Pakistan and China to spoil the youth.