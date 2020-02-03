Kangana Ranaut shares new ‘Thalaivi’ still, nails Bharatanatyam pose





Kangana Ranaut shared new picture from ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic inspired from actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The new picture showed Kangana dressed and posed like a Bharatnatyam dancer.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's still and wrote, "#KanganaRanaut... Here's the new glimpse from #Jayalalithaa biopic #Thalaivi... Costars #ArvindSwami as #MGR... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. (sic)"

The Panga actress said, "She (Jayalalithaa) was not like me. She was a more glamourous star...somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I'm not known as a glamorous star. There is one common thread, though. She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll (in films), and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels. "

‘Thalaivi’, is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. The film will hit theatres on June 26, 2020, in three languages namely, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.