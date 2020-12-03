Kangana Ranaut rings in sister Rangoli’s birthday





Kangana Ranaut took a break from ‘Thalaivi’ shoot in Hyderabad to ring in sister Rangoli Chandel’s birthday. The ‘Queen’ actress thanked director Vijay Sir for giving her a break from work. She thanked him in her tweet, "My director Vijay sir is very kind he gave me a break yesterday, so we could celebrate Rangoli’s birthday, here are some pictures."

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from birthday celebration. The birthday girl was dressed in a floral outfit while the actress sported a navy-blue polka dot jumpsuit.

Kangana gifted a puppy to her sister on her birthday. The sisters' duo has named him Gappu Chandel. Sharing pictures with her fans, Kangana tweeted, "Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel"

Rangoli thanked her sister for gifting her a puppy. She wrote, "I always wanted a puppy but from you because all beautiful things in my life has come through you !! I m glad finally u got the hints which m giving you for years now ...ha ha ha Thank you for the best birthday gift". She shared few stunning pictures of her with Kangana and the puppy.