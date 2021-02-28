Kangana Ranaut plays Sikh soldier in ‘Tejas’





Versatile actor Kangana Ranaut plays Sikh soldier in her upcoming film, ‘Tejas’. The ‘Queen’ actress shared that she had an instant smile on her face after seeing the name of her character in the uniform.

The camouflage-print T-shirt carried the tag of 'Tejas Gill and the blood group B positive.'

Expressing her happiness, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas. I never knew until I read my character's full name on my uniform today. I had an instant smile on my face. Our longings and love have a way of manifesting. The universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand (added a heart emoticon)."

In ‘Tejas’, Kangana Ranaut plays an IAF officer. The first look of the actress was shared last year in February. Sharing a picture of her as IAF officer, the Instagram handle of Kangana’s team wrote: “For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out .... Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS.”

Speaking about the upcoming film, the ‘Panga’ actress said "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform goes unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I am looking forward to the journey."

‘Tejas’ was slated to release in April 2021 but pushed behind due to Covid-19 The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP films.