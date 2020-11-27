Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad





Kangana Ranaut met Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad and she is overjoyed to see the actor in good health. Sanjay successfully defeated lung cancer and he resumed work. When the ‘Queen’ actress came to known that Sanjay is also in the same hotel, she dropped in to meet the actor.

Sharing picture with Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health”.

The actress is in Hyderabad for the shooting of her film, ‘Thalaivi’ in which she is portraying the role of late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.