Kangana Ranaut makes officially Twitter debut
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut makes Twitter debut officially. The ‘Manikarnika’ actress released a video in which she cleared the reason for joining Twitter. Till date, her team has been handling her social media handle.The ‘Queen’ actress wrote, “It has been 15 years since I have been working in films. In these years, there have been many occasions when there have been moments of pressure to join social media. Agencies and several brands know that I have let go deals worth crores where there was just one clause that I should be on social media. I have been called a witch (chudail) and people have taken advantage of the fact that I am not on social media. I chose to stay away from social media as I never felt any distance from my audience. I have always felt that if I had to say anything, why should I do so in a rudimentary way; through films I have talked about women empowerment and nationalism. I believed that I would do so in an artistic way. That has been my stance for long. This year, however, I noticed the power of social media. I have seen how the entire world came together to fight for Sushant and have got success, that has truly made me feel positive about things. I am hopeful that if we all get together, we can raise our voice and initiate reforms. That is the reason this month I joined Twitter and I am excited. I want your continued help and association. I am looking forward to this amazing journey where there are so many amazing people. Thank you for this opportunity.”
While sharing the video, Ranaut wrote, “This is for my twitter family’
https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1296638256344252417
Post tweeting the video, she was welcomed by her fans and Kangana Ranaut thanked her fans and wrote that it is very heart-warming to see people welcoming her on Twitter as #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter trends on Twitter.
Her tweet read, “So heartwarming to see my friends trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter immense gratitude for all the love and warm welcome”
https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1296685409980649472
Speaking on the professional front, the actress will be next seen in ‘ Thalaivi’ enacting the former politician J. Jayalalithaa.