Kangana Ranaut looks fab at 'Dhaakad' wrap-up party in Budapest





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut looks stunning at the wrap-up party of ‘Dhaakad’ in Budapest.

The pictures of the party has been doing the round on net. The ‘Queen’ actress donned a white corset bralette teamed with matching pants. She is accessorized with chunky gold jewellery and tied her hair into a high bun.

Kangana Ranaut is seen partying with the ‘Dhaakad’ team. She thanked the director of the film, Razneesh Ghai.

Kangana captioned her final post with a quote from the legendary poet, Ghalib, "Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle. -Ghalib."

'Dhaakad' is a spy thriller in which Kangana essays the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt also plays pivotal role.

Besides, ‘Dhaakad’, she has 'Thalaivi', 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in her kitty.