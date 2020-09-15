Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai with heavy heart





Last Wednesday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai from her hometown Manali. But after few days of stay in Mumbai, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress left Mumbai. She had bitter exchange of words with Shiv Sena, a part of Kangana’s office was also demolished by BMC. With heavy heart, she left Mumbai.

Ranaut mentioned that the way she was “terrorised all these days” and an effort was made to break her house after her workplace. "Must say my analogy about PoK was bang on," said the actor.

"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on (sic)," she tweeted as she headed to the airport.

After landing in Chandigarh for her return to Himachal Pradesh, she tweeted that her security had reduced significantly and people were greeting her with joy. "It seems this time I was saved. There was a time when I felt a mother's touch in Mumbai, but today the situation is such that I am lucky to be alive. The moment Shiv Sena became Sonia Sena, the Mumbai administration became a terror,"

The demolition work of her office stopped on Bombay High Court order.

In her five days of stay in Mumbai, the 33-year-old actor met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and also Union Minister Ramdas Athwale, demanding action and compensation for the demolition.

She also declared that she would not renovate the building and instead work from its ruins as "a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world".