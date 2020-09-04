Kangana Ranaut heavily trolled for lashing out at Mumbai police





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was heavily trolled for attacking Mumbai police. The ‘Queen’ actress slammed Mumbai police for liking derogatory tweets. Kangana wrote, "Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !! (sic)."

She accused Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for openly threatening her. She wrote, "When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia (sic)."

The Mumbai Police gave a clarification on Twitter, saying they didn't like any offensive tweets. Kangana replied to them saying, "You are a big sham in the name of police force, don’t you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don’t you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice , don’t you dare (sic)."

On August 30, Kangana wrote that she is scared of the Mumbai Police. She wrote, "Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please (sic)."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut attacked Kangana for saying Mumbai is like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’. The politician had slammed Kangana’s recent attacks on the Mumbai Police in his editorial.

“Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?” the actor tweeted.

Many celebrities took to their social media handle and posted comment in support of Mumbai police.

Richa Chaddha lauded Mumbai and said she feels safe in the city. She wrote, "Mumbai is truly cosmopolitan in SO many ways....grew up in Delhi and I can’t explain how much safer this city feels as a woman. It’s the commercial AND entertainment capital. And it has a large heart... large enough to occasionally forgive ingrates (sic)."

Anup Soni took a dig at Kangana and wrote, "Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries...May be Rajneeti Industry...(sic)."

He added, "Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes lakhs of ppl, actors, directors, producers, Cinematographers,Editors,Singers, Music Directors, Lyricists,Art Director,Costume designers,Make up Men, Hair Stylist, Light men, Set constructors and many many more...(sic)."

Swara Bhasker also supported Mumbai on Twitter. She wrote, "Mumbai meri jaan! #Mumbai #Karmabhoomi."

In another tweet, Swara wrote, "As an outsider, an independent working woman & resident of #Mumbai for the past decade. Just want to say that Bombay is one of easiest & safest cities to live & work in. Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your relentless efforts & service to keep #AamchiMumbai safe (sic)."

Designer Farah Khan thanked Mumbai Police for making the city safe. She wrote, "Mumbai the safest city in India where you can walk alone at 3 am in the morning or take a cab alone at night without being worried of being raped or murdered and @MumbaiPolice does make it safe indeed. Kudos to the Police and @CPMumbaiPolice (sic)."

#ILove Mumbai started trending on Twitter. Sharing her experience of living in Mumbai, Kubbra Sait wrote, "I was 17, I wanted to run away to Mumbai. At 27, I chose to make it home. At 37, I still live here. I love Mumbai. This is MY HOME as it is to millions. #ILoveMumbai (sic)."