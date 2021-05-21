Kangana Ranaut gets a head massage from her mother in Manali





After recovering from Covid-19, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut left for her hometown Manali to spend some quality time with her parents. Upon reaching in Manali, she received a relaxing head message from her mommy.

"Saree duniya ke sukh ek taraf, maa ki goodh ek taraf," Kangana captioned the photo. The picture showed the ‘Queen’ actress sitting on her mother’s lap and getting a head message from her mom with oil. At the same time, she is enjoying the sunny day at the terrace of her home.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Kangana penned a heartfelt letter for her mother on Instagram. Sharing a throwback monochrome photograph of her mother, Kangana wrote, "Dear Mother... When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing, What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from?"

"Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother... I love you so much. Happy Mother's Day...Yours, Chotu," Kangana added.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is waiting for the release of ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. She also has in her kitty, ;Tejas’, ‘Dhaakad; and ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to be produced under her banner Manikarnika Films.