Kangana Ranaut enjoys pool time with nephew in Budapest





After wrapping up the shoot of ‘Dhakaad’, Bollywood actor enjoyed family time with her parents and sister in Budapest. The ‘Queen’ actress can be seen enjoying pool time with her nephew (son of sister Rangoli Chandel). The actress looked stunning a black swimsuit.

“A day with my kiddie… in a water park ha ha I am not a water person at all and he loves water but I enjoyed it may be because he was so thrilled to be there… I guess that’s what love is about.”

Lately, Kangana shared picture from ‘Dhakaad’ wrap-up party. She looked stunning in a white corset bralette teamed with matching pants. She is accessorized with chunky gold jewellery and tied her hair into a high bun.

In her post, she thanked the director of the film, Razneesh Ghai.

Kangana captioned her final post with a quote from the legendary poet, Ghalib, "Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle. -Ghalib."

'Dhaakad' is a spy thriller in which Kangana essays the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt also plays pivotal role.

Besides, ‘Dhaakad’, she has 'Thalaivi', 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in her kitty.