Kangana Ranaut chops off sister Rangoli’s hair

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Friday, 12th June 2020,08:06


Rangoli gets a new haircut from her sister and actress Kangana Ranaut. Rangoli shared three pictures on her Instagram account. The first picture showed Kangana dressed in white kurta-pyjama cutting her sister’s hair, who is dressed in a blue chequered salwar suit. The second and third pictures showed Rangoli flaunting a big smile and displaying her new haircut.

 “Needed a haircut desperately, I usually get my hair cut and colour done in Mumbai but my young- gun-murugan ever ready for anything and everything came to my rescue as usual. What you all think of my new haircut”. Rangoli captioned the three pictures.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media