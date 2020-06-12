Kangana Ranaut chops off sister Rangoli’s hair
Rangoli gets a new haircut from her sister and actress Kangana Ranaut. Rangoli shared three pictures on her Instagram account. The first picture showed Kangana dressed in white kurta-pyjama cutting her sister’s hair, who is dressed in a blue chequered salwar suit. The second and third pictures showed Rangoli flaunting a big smile and displaying her new haircut.“Needed a haircut desperately, I usually get my hair cut and colour done in Mumbai but my young- gun-murugan ever ready for anything and everything came to my rescue as usual. What you all think of my new haircut”. Rangoli captioned the three pictures.