Kangana Ranaut celebrates Christmas in Manali, Akshay Kumar turns Santa





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated Christmas in Manali with her family. Pictures from her Christmas celebration are circulated on net.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Holiday vibes for #KanganaRanaut as she rings in Christmas and year end holidays with family and friends in Manali! #MerryChristmas.” In one of the pictures, Kangana cheering wine bottle with her sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithviraj in between them. In another picture, Rangoli is seen taking a selfie with many family members.

Akshay Kumar too celebrated Christmas with family, he turned Santa Claus for his little daughter. Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of Akshay, all dressed as Santa Claus in a white flowing beard. Nitara is showered with gifts and her face is partially seen. Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote: “Santa with his favourite elf #DaddyClaus #merrychristmas.”

Actor Esha Deol too shared a family picture on Christmas. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “#aboutlastnight #jinglebells #christmastime with our bachchas #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani @bharattakhtani3” In the picture, all four are seen wearing track suits of Santa style.