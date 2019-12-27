Kangana Ranaut celebrates Christmas in Manali, Akshay Kumar turns Santa

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Friday, 27th December 2019,19:12


Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated Christmas in Manali with her family. Pictures from her Christmas celebration are circulated on net.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Holiday vibes for #KanganaRanaut as she rings in Christmas and year end holidays with family and friends in Manali! #MerryChristmas.” In one of the pictures, Kangana cheering wine bottle with her sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithviraj in between them. In another picture, Rangoli is seen taking a selfie with many family members. 

Akshay Kumar too celebrated Christmas with family, he turned Santa Claus for his little daughter. Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of Akshay, all dressed as Santa Claus in a white flowing beard. Nitara is showered with gifts and her face is partially seen. Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote: “Santa with his favourite elf #DaddyClaus #merrychristmas.”

Actor Esha Deol too shared a family picture on Christmas. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “#aboutlastnight #jinglebells #christmastime with our bachchas #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani @bharattakhtani3” In the picture, all four are seen wearing track suits of Santa style.


