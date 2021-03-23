Kangana Ranaut celebrates birthday with Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on Tuesday and the actress celebrated her birthday with Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor and others. The ‘Queen’ actress after the trailer launch of ‘Thalavi’ hosted a private party at her residence in Mumbai and she shared pictures and videos from the birthday celebration.

Apart from Anupam Kher and Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi and Ashwiny Joshi too were seen. The birthday dressed in an orange and black Kanjivaram saree, orange bindi and stunning ornaments. The actress tied her hair in a bun and decorated with kajra. She is seen cutting delicious cake. In another photo, she is seen chatting with Anupam Kher and other guests. The ‘Queen’ actress also seen chatting with Ekta Kapoor.

The entire room was filled with balloon, flowers, scrumptious food.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher thanked Kangana for the great evening by posting a picture with her from the party, he wrote, “Thank you dearest @kanganaranaut for a great evening. Congratulations for the #NationalAward. Happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. And what an outstanding and power packed trailer of #Thalaivi. You really hit where it hurts. Stay safe. Love and prayers always!! ???????????? #BestActress #Superstar #Thalaivi #Mannikarnika #Panga”