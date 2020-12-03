Kangana Ranaut calls Diljit Dosanjh ‘Karan Johar Ka Paltu’





Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at actor Diljit Dosanjh by calling him ‘Karan Johar Ka Paltu’.

Kangana's tweet read, "Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. (Ooo Karan Johar's pet. The old lady who was seen protesting for her citizenship in Shaheen Bagh was Bilkis Bano. She was also seen protesting for farmers' MSP. I don't even know who Mahinder Kaur is. What's this drama going on? Stop this right now)."

Her another tweet says, “Listen you vultures, do not consider my silence as my weakness. I see how you are instigating the innocent by lying to them and are using them. Just like Shaheen Bagh, the truth behind these protests will soon be out. Then I will write a brilliant speech and leave with your faces black,” she wrote and signed off as ‘Babbar sherni’.

The ‘Good Newzz’ actor also did not sit silently and he retaliated, “Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho (Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well).”

Kangana responded, “Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,m ain Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon, maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha (You are a bootlicker, the one you try to please, I take them to task everyday. I am Kangana Ranaut, not a bootlicker like you who would lie. I only spoke about the Shaheen Bagh protestor), if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise.”

Diljit said that Kangana has no manners. “Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI (You have no sense how to speak to someone’s mother or sister. You are a woman yourself and are calling another one would work for Rs 100. Our mothers of Punjab are like God to us. You have poked the hornet’s nest. Google this Punjabi now,” he wrote.

Things took an ugly turn when Kangana again said she was talking about the Shaheen Bagh ‘dadi’. “Oye dumbo baat wahi hai jab kisi ki citizenship gayi he nahin toh Saheen Baag dadi ne kiske kehne pe protests kiye? Jab MSP hataya he nahin toh phir wahi dadi kiske bhejne pe Farmers protests mein hissa le rahi hai? Kaun usko peeche se prompt karta hai when she speaks ? (When no one lost their citizenship, Shaheen Bagh’s dadi protest on whose behalf? When MSP has not been removed, who sent the same dadi to farmers’ protest? Who prompts her when she speaks to the media?”)

Diljit Dosanjh responded, “Oye Bad Dimag Batmeez... Gal HO RAHI JIS MAA NU TU 100 rs. Dihadi wai Keh ke foto paee c.. Os Bebe Da JAVAB Sun Leya c Yaan Dobara Bheja.. Avi gal na ghumaa Hun.. GAL KAR NI BHAJJI DA .. Jod tod Bollywood ch chalda hona Tera.. Punjabi’an Naal Ni Chalna (Go away fool. We’re talking about the elderly woman whose photo you shared and said she protests for Rs 100 a day. Did you hear her answer or do I need to send it to you again? Your manipulations will work in Bollywood but not in Punjab.)”

In another tweet, he said, “What school taught you to demean people’s mothers and sisters and call them labourers who’d protest for Rs 100.”