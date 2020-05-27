Kangana Ranaut buys Rs 48 crore bungalow in Pali Hill





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has purchased 48 crore bungalow in Pali Hill in Mumbai for her office space. Kangana has kick-started her production house ‘Manikarnika Films’ and the plush bungalow will be a perfect office space for her. Her family thinks it is a huge risk to invest such a bulk amount.

Speaking with Pinkvilla.com, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her plan and dream, “Everyone told me you could have worked anywhere else. Why don't you just rent an apartment instead? I told them I can't go to those glass chambers where there's no life. I need organic fabric, plants around me.”

Kangana wanted an office space according to her choice but her family is against her, the ‘Queen’ actress said, “My family was like: yeh itni sari demands leke direction mein struggle karne ja rahi hai. My sister is like, she's a diva, tum struggling director ho?"

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress shared how her CA advised her at every interval about the large investment she was doing. The actress then continued, “So there was a group of people from my parents to my CA and my sister who were after my life.” Ranaut then revealed how she finally took the big step and said, “So going against the family never really stops. And I was like, 'Can I just do what I want to do?' They felt I'm wasting my money. It was a challenge and I still feel that going forward, I will figure it if it was a good investment or not."

Kangana’s lavish office space in Mumbai is a three-storeyed bungalow and it is designed by designer Shabnam Gupta of Elle Décor.

Here is a glimpse of her lavish office space:-











