Kangana Ranaut buys flat worth Rs 4 crore for siblings





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has purchased four flats in Chandigarh for her siblings, Rangoli, Aksht and two cousins in Chandigarh. On Tuesday, the ‘Queen’ actress shared the news and said that she is fortunate that she could share her wealth with family.

"I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family. Remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family," Kangana tweeted.

The actress also owns a huge bungalow in Manali and spend maximum time with her family in the lavish bungalow.

As per an E Times report, the four under-construction properties worth Rs 4 crore.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, where she essays the role of late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The actress also has Tejas, Dhaakad and Manikarnika: The legend Of Didda in the pipeline.