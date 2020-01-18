Kangana Ranaut attends cousin’s engagement in Himachal Pradesh





Kangana Ranaut attended cousin brother Karan Ranaut’s engagement in Himachal Pradesh. The actress’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared pictures from the engagement ceremony. The ‘Panga’ actress looked stunning in a brown kurta and dupatta. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a big necklace.

Kangana posed with Akshat Ranaut and his fiancé Ritu Sangwan. "#KanganaRanaut with her brother, Aksht Ranaut (middle) and his fiancé, Ritu Sangwan (left) pose for a picture in Himachal today for their cousin's engagement," the post read.

Aksht is set to marry his fiancée Ritu in Udaipur in by this year end. It is learnt that Aksht will marry Ritu on November 12, 2020 and it will be a lavish ceremony.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel introduced Ritu on social media. “Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker”, she wrote.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the actress didn’t hesitate to reveal that there was some differences between her and Aksht’s upbringing. She had revealed, “I was told there were different rules for me and different rules for my brother, and I found myself constantly rebelling against that. I was born with a very strong sense of being life on my own. I always questioned this difference. People would constantly root me into physicality. Like when I would wear jeans, my grandmom would keep telling me, ‘Look at your hips! With those hips, you shouldn’t be wearing jeans anymore!’ I didn’t understand these things. There was also a sense of not belonging there. When my house was being renovated, there was a room for my brother, but none for me. My parents were certain that they would get me married and I would leave soon. So, there was a constant feeling of insecurity.”