Kangana, Ekta, Abhishek remember Sushant on first birth anniversary





On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first birth anniversary, Bollywood celebrities and dear friends of the late actor took to their social media handle to express their feelings. If the actor would have lived today, he would have been 35. The ‘Kedarnath’ actor’s tragic death has moved the Hindi film industry. The suspense of his death has not yet been solved by CBI.

On his first birth anniversary, celebrities from Abhishek Kapoor to Ekta Kapoor went down the memory lane and shared the precious time they spent with the actor.

Ekta Kapoor shared a video of Sushant from his popular telly soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and wrote, "Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!"

Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant in ‘Kai Po Che’ and ‘Kedarnath’, wrote an emotional note, "Burdayboyyyy!!! Miss karta hoon yaar tujhe."

Kangana Ranaut, who is one among those who is still fighting for Sushant’s justice wrote a series of tweet. Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay."

"Never forget Sushant spoke about YashRaj films banning him, He also spoke about Karan Johar showing him big dreams and dumping his film on streaming, then crying to the whole world that Sushant is a flop actor. Never forget all Mahesh Bhatt's children are depressed yet he told Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himself wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget," she added.

She further wrote, "Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you aren't good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay"

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Always remember you celebrate you ,your work and cherish all the time that we all spent with you SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT !! ???? ?? ?? ??? ???? ??? !!"