Kamya Punjabi shares first glimpse of her wedding card with Shalabh Dang





Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant and actress Kamya Punjabi has shared the first glimpse of her wedding card. In the Boomerang video, she shared the first look of her beautiful wedding card. She captioned it, "Ganapati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha @shalabhdang".

Kamya and her beau Shalabh Dang has been dating since early 2019 and now the couple wanted to make their relationship official by exchanging wedding vows.

Kamya and Shalabh's pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi, mehendi and sangeet will be held on February 9. On 10th February, they will tie the knot in the presence of close friends and relatives and on February 11 a lavish party will be held. Since Shalabh hails from Delhi, another wedding reception will take place in Delhi. Shalabh is a healthcare professional based in Delhi.

Earlier, Kamya told Bombay Times, "Honestly, ekdum se (wedding) date aa gayi, which caught me off guard. I would have ideally liked it to happen a few months later, as I wanted to enjoy the feeling of going-to-be married-soon for a little longer. "

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Kamya shared a photo with Shalabh with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Last year, this day I spoke to u for the first time n today I m preparing for my marriage with you... Last year this day I was broken, I was lonely.. u picked up the pieces n made me the happy person that I m today... I m so lucky to have someone like you in my life who's the only motive is to make me smile n happy... you are my life, you are my good karma, you are my Gannu's best gift to me. Thank you for coming into my life... Thank you for loving me so much... Thank you for this beautiful one year... looking forward to a lifetime with you. I love you @shalabhdang."

To which Shalabh replied, "I am so so happy finding you and being with you and now getting married to you. Each word of yours has made me feel special like never before. I promise you, my love, forever and being happy together. Only and Only Good times ahead."

Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi and got divorced in 2013. The couple has a nine-year-old daughter, Aara together. It is also Shalabh Dang’s second marriage. He has a 10-year-old son Ishan from his first marriage.

The actress said that after meeting Shalabh, her life changed. “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” gushes Kamya, adding she wishes to spend another 40 years with Shalabh. “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”, quips Kamya.

“When people tell me ‘oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that’s so nice’, I feel like ‘excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?’ Just because I’m divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I’m not good enough?” she asks.

“We all have our own identity, dignity, and self-respect. We all celebrate Women’s Day, and then also we look at a divorced woman in such light. Till the time people aren’t going to change their thinking, there is no point celebrating women’s achievements and calling ourself progressive,” she says.